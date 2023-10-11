iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,081. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

