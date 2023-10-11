Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Up 1.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JREGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRE. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

