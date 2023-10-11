Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 215,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

