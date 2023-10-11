Jia He Buys 125,000 Shares of N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) Stock

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) insider Jia He acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($12,820.51).

N1 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,369.70.

About N1

N1 Holdings Limited, a property-backed private credit lending company, engages in the provision of property financing, and mortgage management and broking services to customers in Australia. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Real Estate Services, Migration Services and Other. The company offers direct lending and private credit for the purpose of bridging finance, purchase and urgent settlement, renovation of business premises, working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition and/or upgrade, debt consolidation, equity release for business, and external administration/receivership for small and medium enterprises.

