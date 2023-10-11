JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.82. 28 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 5,100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

