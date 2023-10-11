Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 15% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $892.87 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,045,200,710 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,036,877,613.96234. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04204895 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $23,610,968.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

