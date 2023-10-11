Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,587. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

