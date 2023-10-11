Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.80

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.78, a PEG ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.26.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

