Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.80

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kingfisher Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of KGF opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.78, a PEG ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.26.
Kingfisher Company Profile
