Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE KN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,374. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.