KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,831,000.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

