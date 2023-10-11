Lakeland Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 79,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $517,730.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,820 shares of company stock worth $415,266. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

