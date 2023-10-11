Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 18,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 814,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Latch Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Latch by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

