Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.58. 128,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 183,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

