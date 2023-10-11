Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 3.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 1,257,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,999,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,155,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $65,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

