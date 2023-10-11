Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $106.31 million and $1.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002439 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002006 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

