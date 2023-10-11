Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.53 billion and $186.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $61.46 or 0.00229016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013795 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,750,989 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
