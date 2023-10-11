Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 261.0% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 3.0 %

LIXT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 26,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,601. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.47.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lixte Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

