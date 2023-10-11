Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Logan Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logan Energy stock remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

