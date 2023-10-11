Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECFGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Logan Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logan Energy stock remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

