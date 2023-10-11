Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 57.1% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $233.42 million and $152.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

