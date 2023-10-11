Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Luxfer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Luxfer by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 146,866 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

