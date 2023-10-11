Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million. Luxfer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04 EPS.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 271,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. TheStreet lowered shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 106.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 50.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Luxfer by 478.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

