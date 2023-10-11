LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of LZG International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on LZGI
LZG International Price Performance
About LZG International
LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LZG International
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for LZG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.