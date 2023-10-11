LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of LZG International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LZG International Price Performance

About LZG International

Shares of LZGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39. LZG International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.

Featured Articles

