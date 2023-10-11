MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $59,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. 199,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,627. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

