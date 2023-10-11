Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF remained flat at C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.