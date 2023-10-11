Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Mask Network has a market cap of $207.93 million and $31.04 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00009435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

