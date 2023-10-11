Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.61

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.61 and traded as low as $77.16. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 6,486,695 shares.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

