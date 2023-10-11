Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $530.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.49), with a volume of 19165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £273.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,533.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 591.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 607.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.80. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 18,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ravi Tara sold 1,215 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.10), for a total value of £7,047 ($8,625.46). 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

