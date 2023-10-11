Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.53 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $54.53 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22106345 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,196,959.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

