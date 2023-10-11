Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Price Performance
MNHFF traded up $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
