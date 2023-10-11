Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.15 and last traded at $125.15. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.88.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Germany, Austria, and internationally. It operates through two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recycling fibers; and virgin fiber based cartonboard, as well as offers kraft papers and uncoated fine papers.
