McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 25,246 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.66. 953,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.29. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $457.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

