McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 25,246 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCK traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.66. 953,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.29. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $457.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

