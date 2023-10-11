McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $490.00. The company traded as high as $457.61 and last traded at $456.66, with a volume of 936061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $454.51.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

