McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $490.00. The company traded as high as $457.61 and last traded at $456.66, with a volume of 936061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $454.51.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.
View Our Latest Analysis on MCK
Insider Transactions at McKesson
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.