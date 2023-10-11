Medicure (CVE:MPH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.70. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 892 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$17.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. Research analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.1261128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

