Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.25

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 1927878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

