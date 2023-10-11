Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Shares Up 10%

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Megastar Development Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71.
Megastar Development Company Profile
Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Megastar Development
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Megastar Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megastar Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.