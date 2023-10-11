Mendota Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises about 3.4% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PAR Technology worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares during the period.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,226. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.80.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

