Mendota Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

