Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $168,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 66,695,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,001,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

