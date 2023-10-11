Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,278 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 0.0 %

RHI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 220,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,461. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

View Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.