Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 303 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,683. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day moving average is $285.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $234.46 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

