Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 71 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $20.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,484.03. 19,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,344. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,102.22 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,488.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,399.34.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

