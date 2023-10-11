Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. 539,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,497. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

