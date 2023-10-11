Mendota Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 4,902,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,142,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

