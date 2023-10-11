Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in September

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up C$0.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

