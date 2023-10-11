Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in September

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up C$0.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.
