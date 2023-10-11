MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Up 3.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.39. 729,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,148,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

MFA Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $963.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -388.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

