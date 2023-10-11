Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $390.00

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 391 ($4.79), with a volume of 16402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.79) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Midwich Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 411.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.57. The stock has a market cap of £403.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($122,399.02). 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

