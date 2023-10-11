Mina Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.30 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $350.68 million and $6.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,083,300,653 coins and its circulating supply is 983,047,184 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,083,066,652.8400393 with 982,673,060.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.35454861 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $5,437,503.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

