Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MALRY
Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Mineral Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.