Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Mineral Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of MALRY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

