Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at C$26.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.68.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

