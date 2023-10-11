Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at C$26.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.68.
About Mitsubishi Shokuhin
