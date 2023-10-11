Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Stock Performance

MIG4 opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,466.67 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.24.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

