Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Stock Performance
MIG4 opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,466.67 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.24.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.